NPCI pauses 0.4% UPI fee rollout until after Diwali
Technology
Big update: The rollout of extra UPI charges (MDR) for some payments is on pause.
NPCI decided to delay the new 0.4% fee (for payments over ₹2,000) until after Diwali, after merchant groups asked for a break during the busy festival season and tweaks to rules for smaller shops.
IBM TCS launch Amaravati quantum computer
Meanwhile, IBM and TCS are teaming up to launch what it describes as India's largest quantum computer in Amaravati next year as part of the Andhra Pradesh Quantum Valley project.
The goal? Build real-world quantum apps and help Indian companies get ready for future-proof security.
As IBM India's Sandip Patel puts it, real-world quantum applications are still 3-5 years away, but this is a big step forward.