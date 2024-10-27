Summarize Simplifying... In short Thales's TH1507U gyrotron, a device critical for nuclear fusion research, has set a world record by producing 1.3 megawatts of power for 360 seconds.

This achievement, made at Germany's Wendelstein 7-X stellarator, the world's largest plasma research machine, marks a significant step in the quest for nuclear fusion, a potential solution to meet the world's growing energy demands.

The gyrotron heats and stabilizes plasma, a key component in the fusion process, offering a promising future for sustainable energy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

TH1507U gyrotron is specifically engineered for plasma heating

Thales sets 'world record' in nuclear fusion with TH1507U gyrotron

By Akash Pandey 04:28 pm Oct 27, 202404:28 pm

What's the story Thales, a globally leading firm in advanced technologies, has set a new "world record" in the field of nuclear fusion. The achievement was made possible through the use of its TH1507U gyrotron, a high-powered device specifically engineered for plasma heating. The breakthrough was announced in collaboration with scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics.

Milestone reached

Thales's gyrotron achieves significant output

Thales's TH1507U gyrotron has hit a major milestone by producing an output of 1.3 megawatts (MW). The power was sustained for 360 seconds at a radio frequency of 140 gigahertz. The feat was accomplished at Germany's Wendelstein 7-X stellarator, the largest machine of its kind in the world for plasma research.

Energy solution

Understanding the process of nuclear fusion

Nuclear fusion, the process of combining light atomic nuclei (like hydrogen) into a heavier nucleus (like helium), is being explored as a potential solution to meet the world's growing energy demands. The reaction releases massive amounts of energy. However, to initiate nuclear fusion, scientists first have to create plasma - a superheated state of matter where electrons are separated from atoms.

Advanced research

The role of magnetic fusion in nuclear research

According to the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics, "the most advanced form of fusion research is that of magnetic confinement of a plasma at several million degrees Celsius - known as 'magnetic fusion.'" Essentially, this involves heating the plasma to extremely high temperatures and containing it within a strong magnetic field.

Device comparison

Stellarators vs tokamaks: The magnetic confinement devices

Stellarators and tokamaks are the two main types of magnetic confinement devices. While tokamaks have made significant advances, they rely on a complicated system of currents to keep the plasma stable. Stellarators, on the other hand, can run continuously without a current drive, offering long-term stability. However, they still have to demonstrate their ability to confine plasma as well as tokamaks in experiments.

Significant role

Thales's gyrotron: A potential game-changer for Wendelstein 7-X

Thales's gyrotron is critical to the success of the Wendelstein 7-X stellarator project, heating and stabilizing the plasma, which is essential to reach the temperatures required for magnetic confinement nuclear fusion. "The world record set by our Gyrotron marks a significant milestone in the race for fusion," said Charles-Antoine Goffin, Vice President of Microwave & Imaging Sub-Systems at Thales.