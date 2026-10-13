NVIDIA, Google, Meta, AMD and Cisco unveil open MGX blueprints
Technology
NVIDIA just announced new AI data center designs with Google, Meta, AMD, and Cisco at the Open Compute Project Global Summit.
Their big idea? Standard blueprints, through its open MGX architecture, that can handle the crazy power needs of modern AI.
MGX 1.2, unified power and cooling
The MGX 1.2 spec lets racks run up to 250 kW using liquid cooling, perfect for those energy-hungry AI tasks.
Plus, NVIDIA and friends are rolling out unified standards for power and cooling to make data centers more reliable.
Meta is upgrading its network with NVIDIA's Spectrum-6 switches, while a new standard with Cisco will boost bandwidth.