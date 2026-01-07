Next Article
NVIDIA's CEO predicts human-like robots by 2026
Technology
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang says robots could reach human-level capabilities in 2026.
At CES, he shared his excitement about how fast AI and robotics are moving, hinting that "some pretty amazing things" are on the way.
The show floor was packed with everything from smart vacuums to full-on humanoid bots—showing how widespread robotics technology has become.
Robots set to shake up factory work 1st
Experts think factories will be the first real testing ground for these advanced robots, since it's easier to control the environment there.
Boston Dynamics is aiming for mainstream industrial robots by 2028-2030.
Both their CEO and Huang believe these bots could help fill tough jobs and ease worker shortages, possibly changing what work looks like in the near future.