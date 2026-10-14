Ofcom examines X removal of hate speech and terrorist posts
Technology
Ofcom is taking a close look at how well X removes hate speech and terrorist posts.
It has raised concerns about X's efforts so far, prompting the platform to share its first-quarter report on how it handles harmful content.
This move is all about X's compliance with the rules.
X upgrades moderation, Ofcom flags gaps
In its report, X says it's using smarter AI tools and more human moderators to spot and remove illegal stuff faster.
It is also working on making it easier for users to report bad content and promising clearer updates on complaints.
Still, Ofcom has pointed out that X needs to get better at catching harmful posts, handling complaints smoothly, and making sure age checks really work, so there's still room for improvement.