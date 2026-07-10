OpenAI's new AI agent can perform tasks on your behalf
What's the story
OpenAI has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) agent, ChatGPT Work, to take on Anthropic's Claude Cowork. The innovative tool is powered by OpenAI's latest GPT-5.6 model and is designed to perform tasks across various applications autonomously. The announcement was made alongside the public release of the GPT-5.6 AI models.
Functionality
What is ChatGPT Work?
ChatGPT Work is an AI agent within ChatGPT, designed to perform workplace tasks across apps, files, and workflows. The tool leverages OpenAI's Codex technology and the new GPT-5.6 model. It can collect context from connected services and create finished work like documents, spreadsheets, presentations, reports, web pages, and websites.
Advanced features
It can break down large tasks into smaller steps
ChatGPT Work can do more than just answer questions. It can break down large tasks into smaller steps, work across web, desktop, and mobile platforms, use templates, and reference files. The AI agent can also keep working when the user is away. You can create tasks for the AI agent via your smartphone, allowing you to make progress even on the move.
Tool connectivity
ChatGPT Work can connect to Slack and Microsoft Teams
ChatGPT Work connects to popular tools like Slack, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, email, calendars, CRM systems, and project trackers through plugins. It can decide which connected app to use based on a prompt or users can direct it with prompts. The agent can schedule recurring work such as checking Slack updates and reviewing dashboards.
Twitter Post
It can take action across your apps and files
Introducing ChatGPT Work, a new agent in ChatGPT powered by Codex and GPT-5.6.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 9, 2026
It can take action across your apps and files, stay with a project for hours if needed, and turn a goal into finished work.
It’s a whole new way to get work done. pic.twitter.com/uGbvjU1LsV
Pricing strategy
Pricing model for the new agent
OpenAI has said that ChatGPT Work will follow the same usage-based pricing model as Codex. Enterprise and education administrators will be able to set spending controls through the Admin Console. This comes as both OpenAI and Anthropic are competing for more enterprise users, who have become major revenue drivers for AI companies.
Information
GPT-5.6 models now available to the general public
Along with ChatGPT Work, OpenAI has also made its GPT-5.6 models available to the general public. The three models, Sol, Terra, and Luna, were previously only available to select partners. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has called GPT-5.6 to be the company's most powerful model yet.