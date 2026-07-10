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OpenAI's new AI agent can perform tasks on your behalf
ChatGPT Work can complete tasks across web, mobile, and desktop

OpenAI's new AI agent can perform tasks on your behalf

By Akash Pandey
Jul 10, 2026
10:16 am
What's the story

OpenAI has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) agent, ChatGPT Work, to take on Anthropic's Claude Cowork. The innovative tool is powered by OpenAI's latest GPT-5.6 model and is designed to perform tasks across various applications autonomously. The announcement was made alongside the public release of the GPT-5.6 AI models.

Functionality

What is ChatGPT Work?

ChatGPT Work is an AI agent within ChatGPT, designed to perform workplace tasks across apps, files, and workflows. The tool leverages OpenAI's Codex technology and the new GPT-5.6 model. It can collect context from connected services and create finished work like documents, spreadsheets, presentations, reports, web pages, and websites.

Advanced features

It can break down large tasks into smaller steps

ChatGPT Work can do more than just answer questions. It can break down large tasks into smaller steps, work across web, desktop, and mobile platforms, use templates, and reference files. The AI agent can also keep working when the user is away. You can create tasks for the AI agent via your smartphone, allowing you to make progress even on the move.

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Tool connectivity

ChatGPT Work can connect to Slack and Microsoft Teams

ChatGPT Work connects to popular tools like Slack, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, email, calendars, CRM systems, and project trackers through plugins. It can decide which connected app to use based on a prompt or users can direct it with prompts. The agent can schedule recurring work such as checking Slack updates and reviewing dashboards.

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It can take action across your apps and files

Pricing strategy

Pricing model for the new agent

OpenAI has said that ChatGPT Work will follow the same usage-based pricing model as Codex. Enterprise and education administrators will be able to set spending controls through the Admin Console. This comes as both OpenAI and Anthropic are competing for more enterprise users, who have become major revenue drivers for AI companies.

Information

GPT-5.6 models now available to the general public

Along with ChatGPT Work, OpenAI has also made its GPT-5.6 models available to the general public. The three models, Sol, Terra, and Luna, were previously only available to select partners. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has called GPT-5.6 to be the company's most powerful model yet.

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