OpenAI to show humanoid robot by 2027, Sam Altman says
Technology
OpenAI is planning to show off a humanoid robot by 2027, according to CEO Sam Altman.
He explained that making the robot human-like just makes sense since our world is built for people.
The main thing is building the AI that can do stuff, not just making something that looks like a human, he shared.
For now, though, details about what this robot will actually look like are still a mystery.
OpenAI trains robots and adds experts
OpenAI's team is focused on teaching robots useful skills using AI and machine learning: think training robotic hands to solve Rubik's Cubes in simulations before tackling real-world tasks.
They're also bringing in new experts to help make these robots move more naturally and get ready for bigger production in the future.