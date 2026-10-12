Palantir's Louis Mosley warns Europe risks missing AI wave
Technology
Louis Mosley, who leads Palantir in the UK and Europe, says Europe might miss out on the next big tech wave, artificial intelligence, if it doesn't move faster.
He compared it to how the US built internet giants while Europe watched from the sidelines.
Mosley thinks AI could be even more game-changing, but feels European companies are still too cautious.
Palantir AI rollout draws ethics criticism
Palantir is already rolling out AI in areas like health care and defense, but its defense work has sparked controversy over ethics.
Despite pushback, Mosley remains hopeful about AI's potential to boost productivity and free people from boring tasks.
He warns that if leaders don't do a better job explaining AI's benefits to the public, Europe could miss another major tech opportunity.