Pangram Labs finds over 40% LinkedIn long-form posts fully AI-generated
A recent study by Pangram Labs reveals that more than 40% of long-form posts on LinkedIn are fully AI-generated.
Even though LinkedIn made up only one-third of the content analyzed, it accounted for 62% of all flagged AI-written material.
This trend has sparked worries about LinkedIn feeds becoming more generic and less authentic.
LinkedIn used AI to announce downranking
The study used Pangram Labs's highly accurate detection model and found that AI isn't just big on LinkedIn: nearly half of long posts on X (formerly Twitter) and more than 20% on Substack also use AI.
Ironically, while LinkedIn encourages users to try its "Enhance post" AI tool, it recently announced it would start downranking obvious AI content, using an announcement that was itself AI-generated.
The rise in machine-written posts has many wondering what's next for original voices online.