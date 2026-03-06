Pentagon labels Claude AI a supply chain risk
Technology
The Pentagon has officially designated Anthropic's Claude AI a supply chain risk, restricting its use in military-related Department of War contracts.
This follows disagreements over using AI for mass surveillance and fully autonomous weapons without human oversight.
Anthropic's CEO pushed back, promising to challenge it in court.
Microsoft to continue offering Claude to non-defense clients
This is a rare move against a US tech company—usually, only foreign firms face such bans.
Military partners now have six months to stop using Claude, and President Trump backed the decision online.
Meanwhile, Microsoft will keep offering Claude to non-Defense clients like businesses and developers, showing that demand for advanced AI isn't slowing down—even as concerns about its use in defense grow.