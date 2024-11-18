How to recharge your Delhi metro card using PhonePe
PhonePe, one of India's most popular digital payments platforms, also lets you recharge your Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) smart cards directly from the app. This comes as a handy alternative for commuters looking to skip long queues at metro stations. The process is very simple, taking just a few steps for completion.
Step-by-step guide to recharge DMRC card
To start the recharge process, users first have to open the PhonePe app on their smartphones. Then, they have to scroll down to the "Transit & Food" option and click on "Metro." This will take them to a new screen where they can select Delhi Metro from a list of services.
Final steps to complete the recharge process
The final steps include tapping on 'Recharge Metro card' and entering the user's six-digit smart card number and personal name (optional). Following this, users have to choose the recharge amount they want. They can then proceed to pay using their UPI account. Users can chose from existing accounts or add a new one.