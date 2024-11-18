Summarize Simplifying... In short Recharging your Delhi Metro card via PhonePe is a breeze.

Simply open the app, navigate to "Transit & Food", and select "Metro".

From there, choose Delhi Metro, tap 'Recharge Metro card', input your six-digit card number, select your recharge amount, and pay using your UPI account.

It helps you skip long queues at metro stations

How to recharge your Delhi metro card using PhonePe

By Akash Pandey 05:16 pm Nov 18, 202405:16 pm

What's the story PhonePe, one of India's most popular digital payments platforms, also lets you recharge your Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) smart cards directly from the app. This comes as a handy alternative for commuters looking to skip long queues at metro stations. The process is very simple, taking just a few steps for completion.

User guide

Step-by-step guide to recharge DMRC card

To start the recharge process, users first have to open the PhonePe app on their smartphones. Then, they have to scroll down to the "Transit & Food" option and click on "Metro." This will take them to a new screen where they can select Delhi Metro from a list of services.

Completion

Final steps to complete the recharge process

The final steps include tapping on 'Recharge Metro card' and entering the user's six-digit smart card number and personal name (optional). Following this, users have to choose the recharge amount they want. They can then proceed to pay using their UPI account. Users can chose from existing accounts or add a new one.