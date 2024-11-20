Pluto will stay in Aquarius until March 8, 2043

Once-in-a-lifetime: Pluto enters zodiac sign Aquarius after almost 250 years

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:28 pm Nov 20, 202402:28 pm

What's the story Pluto, the farthest celestial body in our solar system, has entered the zodiac sign of Aquarius for the first time since 1778. The astrological event is being celebrated worldwide as a harbinger of change and transformation. The last time this phenomenon occurred was over two centuries ago, making it a rare and momentous occasion in astrological circles as it will impact every zodiac sign.

Astrological impact

Pluto's stay in Aquarius: A period of upheaval

Pluto will stay in Aquarius until March 8, 2043. This period is expected to be one of upheaval and transformation considering the astrological associations of both Pluto and Aquarius. Pluto is historically associated with themes of destruction, death, and rebirth while Aquarius stands for innovation and revolution. The combination of these energies is expected to bring about major changes globally.

Predictions

Astrologers predict era of innovation and resistance

Astrologers say Pluto's entry into Aquarius could encourage people to seek new experiences and opportunities, possibly making them happier and prosperous. However, they also caution about challenges that may come with Pluto's darker elements like destruction, primal urges, reckoning, criminal activities, and all things dark. The last time Pluto was in Aquarius (1778-1798), it coincided with major social changes like the French Revolution and Industrial Revolution.

Historical context

Historical parallels and future expectations

The last time Pluto transited via Aquarius, society was shaken and technology advanced. Back then, people fought against oppressive systems and economic inequalities, resulting in a shift in how we perceive labor value. This period also saw the invention of the hot air balloon, sewing machine, smallpox vaccine, and parachute. Astrologers speculate that similar upheavals could take place during Pluto's current transit through Aquarius.

Public response

Social media reacts to Pluto's transit into Aquarius

The astrological event has triggered a flurry of conversations on social media, with users both excited and scared about the impending changes. One user wrote, "Your life just changed on a high level of consciousness. No one alive has been in this energy before! Congratulations!" Another one wrote hoping for positive change, "This scares me. I need a miracle. Something blissful to happen."