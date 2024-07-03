Proton takes on Google again, launches encrypted Google Docs variant
Proton has unveiled Proton Docs, its own version of Google Docs, integrated into the company's Drive cloud storage service. The new product is equipped with end-to-end encryption, distinguishing it in a market where "most popular products neglect privacy," as stated by the company. Proton recommends its encrypted document service for various sectors including healthcare, media, finance, and legal industries.
Proton Docs features advanced formatting tools
Like Google Docs, Proton Docs supports advanced formatting as well as image embed options. It allows users to open, create, and edit documents in multiple formats, including Microsoft.docx. The product also includes collaboration tools similar to those found in Google Docs. Users can invite others to view and edit their documents. However, those without a Proton account will be prompted to create one.
Proton Drive offers a free tier
The free tier of Proton Drive comprises essential document features, catering to users who do not wish to pay for the service. Participants can add their comments to the documents, reply to them, and resolve them. Also, users can see other participants' presence and their cursor placements in real-time. This facility helps users understand who is working on which part of the document and prevents editing clashes.