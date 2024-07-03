In brief Simplifying... In brief Proton has launched an encrypted version of Google Docs, named Proton Docs, with advanced formatting, image embed options, and collaboration tools.

It also offers a free tier, Proton Drive, with essential document features and real-time collaboration tools to prevent editing clashes.

However, users need a Proton account to access these features.

It is integrated in Proton Drive

Proton takes on Google again, launches encrypted Google Docs variant

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:06 pm Jul 03, 202404:06 pm

What's the story Proton has unveiled Proton Docs, its own version of Google Docs, integrated into the company's Drive cloud storage service. The new product is equipped with end-to-end encryption, distinguishing it in a market where "most popular products neglect privacy," as stated by the company. Proton recommends its encrypted document service for various sectors including healthcare, media, finance, and legal industries.

Facilities

Proton Docs features advanced formatting tools

Like Google Docs, Proton Docs supports advanced formatting as well as image embed options. It allows users to open, create, and edit documents in multiple formats, including Microsoft.docx. The product also includes collaboration tools similar to those found in Google Docs. Users can invite others to view and edit their documents. However, those without a Proton account will be prompted to create one.

Free plan

Proton Drive offers a free tier

The free tier of Proton Drive comprises essential document features, catering to users who do not wish to pay for the service. Participants can add their comments to the documents, reply to them, and resolve them. Also, users can see other participants' presence and their cursor placements in real-time. This facility helps users understand who is working on which part of the document and prevents editing clashes.