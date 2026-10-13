Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen6 series powering on-device AI

Qualcomm just dropped its latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chips at the India Mobile Congress, and they're all about making your phone way smarter.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 can handle huge AI tasks, like running language models with up to 30 billion parameters, right on your device.

That means sharper photos, better privacy, and smooth performance even when your signal is weak.