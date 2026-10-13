Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen6 series powering on-device AI
Qualcomm just dropped its latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chips at the India Mobile Congress, and they're all about making your phone way smarter.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 can handle huge AI tasks, like running language models with up to 30 billion parameters, right on your device.
That means sharper photos, better privacy, and smooth performance even when your signal is weak.
Indian engineers helped develop 2nm chips
Xiaomi and Qualcomm say Qualcomm's new chips are built using an efficient 2-nanometer process, so you get more power without draining your battery.
Indian engineers played a big part in the development, showing how important India is for both tech innovation and as a market.
Xiaomi thinks India is ready for high-end phones packed with advanced camera and gaming features.