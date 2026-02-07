Qualcomm's 2nm chip designed in India

Qualcomm just hit a big milestone—its latest 2nm chip design was created by teams in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. This isn't just another tech headline: it highlights how India is stepping up as a serious player in the global semiconductor game. After two decades of work here, Qualcomm expects to announce a plethora of commercial products in the future.

India's role in the Snapdragon journey India now has Qualcomm's biggest engineering team outside the US, leading everything from design to AI optimization for Snapdragon chips.

Savi Soin, Qualcomm India's President, said Qualcomm has been working on 2-nanometer chips across the globe, especially in India, and teased "a plethora of commercial products" coming soon.

TSMC and Samsung Foundry will kick off mass production The source does not specify mass-production timelines or foundry partners.

Plus, CEO Cristiano Amon confirmed at CES that they're talking to Samsung Foundry about using this tech in the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.