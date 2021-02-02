Realme is all set to launch its X7 and X7 Pro smartphones in India on February 4. Ahead of the event, the company has listed the Pro model on the official website, revealing its specifications. The Realme X7 Pro will come with a 120Hz AMOLED screen, 65W fast-charging, a quad rear camera setup, a built-in vapor cooling system, and 5G support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme X7 Pro: At a glance

The Realme X7 Pro features a punch-hole display with a slim bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the rectangular module houses a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes in Iridescent, Aerolite Black, and Skyline White color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme X7 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme X7 Pro is fueled by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI 1.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, GPS, NFC, aptX HD, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability