A relatively unknown start-up Reasonance has delivered breakthrough TV technology at the Consumer Electronic Show 2021. The company's yet-unnamed product powers a 40-inch TV through thin air. No cables required. The prototype power delivery system can wirelessly transfer 120 Watt of power at distances of up to 50 cm. It doesn't require precise alignment of the TV with the power transmission system either.

Truly wireless Transmission and reception components can be hidden within solid surfaces

The start-up is still in the R&D stage, which means it doesn't yet have a ready-to-ship product. That explains the rough looking prototype in the demonstration video. However, the final product will allow the power transmission coil to be embedded within a wall or desk, with the receiver hidden within the TV. These physical occlusions won't affect power efficiency according to the company.

Flexible Range up to 50 cm without worrying about alignment/orientation

The name Reasonance comes from the resonant inductive coupling effect used to transmit power wirelessly. The company touts this as a fundamentally new tech that's unlike existing wireless power delivery products. The ability to move a wirelessly-linked TV within a range of 50 cm without worrying about alignment or orientation certainly bolsters that claim. Its inherent flexibility could allow for some cool product designs.

Titan killer Reasonance achieved in CES 2021 what Samsung couldn't last year

Interestingly, Reasonance isn't the first company to come up with wireless power delivery. Samsung had promised to field a similar product at CES 2020, but failed to deliver a working prototype. Samsung had to drop its plans because it couldn't achieve power efficiency required to run a modern flatscreen television. Reasonance, however, claims to have achieved an impressive 90 percent efficiency.

Promising Please don't turn out to be vaporware!