Redmi Note 10 Pro gets a price-hike of Rs. 500

Science

Harshita Malik
Redmi increases prices of Note 10 Pro's 6GB/128GB model

Redmi has increased the prices of its Note 10 Pro smartphone, which was launched in India in March. The company has announced a price-hike of Rs. 500 and it is applicable only to the 6GB/128GB variant. To recall, the handset comes with an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 732G chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It flaunts a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Redmi Note 10 Pro features an IP53-rated body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The device bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Dark Night, Vintage Bronze, and Glacial Blue color options.

The phone sports a 64MP main sensor

The Redmi Note 10 Pro has a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

It is backed by a Snapdragon 732G processor

The Redmi Note 10 Pro draws power from a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and houses a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Redmi Note 10 Pro: Revised pricing

Following the price-hike, the Redmi Note 10 Pro now costs Rs. 17,499 for the 6GB/128GB version. The prices of the 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB models remain unchanged, i.e. Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 18,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 10 Pro
Our Rating
Pros:
Bright and smooth 120Hz AMOLED display
Excellent battery life with fast-charging support
Versatile cameras
Good stereo speakers
Cons:
No 5G support
No reverse charging
Mediocre low-light photography
