AI-generated images less arousing than real ones, study finds

By Akash Pandey 06:15 pm Jun 16, 202406:15 pm

What's the story Artificial intelligence (AI)-generated images are perceived as less arousing than real ones, according to a recent study published in the journal Cognition and Emotion. The research was conducted by a team of cognitive researchers from Italy's IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca, Roma Tre University, and Institute of Cognitive Sciences and Technologies, along with Finland's University of Jyvaskyla. The study involved over 160 participants who were asked to view and rate images of men and women in underwear or swimsuits.

Participants rated real images as more arousing

The study was divided into two parts. In the first part, 57 participants were shown 60 suggestive photographs, some real images of humans and others made by AI. Participants were asked to rate their arousal levels on a scale from one to six, and then assess the likelihood of each image being AI-generated. As hypothesized by the researchers, participants rated themselves as more aroused by images they believed to be real, than the ones they thought were created by AI.

Belief in AI origin affects arousal levels

In the second part, the study involved an additional 108 participants who used a similar arousal rating scale. This time, half the pictures were labeled as being generated by AI, and the other half as authentic. The results confirmed that people were more likely to be aroused by images they thought were real, than those they believed were created by AI. The researchers also measured participants' attitudes toward AI using a 2023 scale.

Study authors discuss implications of their findings

Despite the findings, study authors Alessandro Demichelis and Alessandro Ansani noted that "allegedly fake images are still capable of generating arousal, especially in men, just in an inferior amount." They further explained that "the mere belief that an image is AI-generated (even when it is not) is enough to reduce arousal." The study does have some limitations, including that all the participants were heterosexual, and the imagery viewed was of people in underwear or swimsuits, excluding other sexualities or preferences.