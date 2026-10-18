Robot awkwardly tries slicing cucumber in viral tech event clip
Technology
A clip of a humanoid robot awkwardly trying to slice a cucumber at a tech event has gone viral.
Shared by "techniahqrobot" on Instagram, the video shows the robot's shaky hands and struggle with coordination, making it look almost "nervous," and sparking plenty of laughs online.
Clip amuses, draws over 32,000 views
The video pulled in over 32,000 views in just six days.
Comments rolled in from amused viewers, with one joking, "Bro nervous af," and another saying, "First day at work, it's understandable."
The moment not only entertained people but also showed how tricky even simple tasks can be for robots.