What's the story

Denmark's Royal Unibrew has added five artificial intelligence (AI) "colleagues" to its team, taking a major step in the company's history.

The virtual assistants, developed in partnership with Danish company Manifold AI, will help human employees with everyday tasks and information gathering.

The digital team consists of KondiKai, a brand expert; Athena, a market analyst; Prometheus, who compiles all sales data; Moller, a sommelier for food-beer pairings; and Ella, a trade specialist.