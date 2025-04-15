This company just hired AI employees to join human team
What's the story
Denmark's Royal Unibrew has added five artificial intelligence (AI) "colleagues" to its team, taking a major step in the company's history.
The virtual assistants, developed in partnership with Danish company Manifold AI, will help human employees with everyday tasks and information gathering.
The digital team consists of KondiKai, a brand expert; Athena, a market analyst; Prometheus, who compiles all sales data; Moller, a sommelier for food-beer pairings; and Ella, a trade specialist.
Interaction boost
Initially unnamed, these AI colleagues now have backstories, can change outfits, and engage daily with human staff.
Royal Unibrew's marketing director Michala Svane reported a fourfold increase in usage and engagement when photos of the AI agents were shared.
She also noted that there has been no resistance from employees toward their virtual counterparts, indicating a smooth integration process within the company.
Digital transformation
Copenhagen Business School's Jan Damsgaard, an expert in digital transformations, explained that AI employees are often designed as "personas" to improve user experience for those interacting with them.
At Royal Unibrew, Karin Jorgensen interacts daily with Athena, her "sparring partner."
She emphasized that this collaboration has resulted in increased agility and speed within their operations.
Jorgensen also highlighted the benefit of keeping analysis and information gathering internalized, leading to improved effectiveness in their work.
Human-AI collaboration
While these AI tools are designed to boost productivity, manager Lise Knuppert Hordam emphasized the need to retain critical thinking skills.
She suggested that although KondiKai's insights are rooted in data given by humans, they need a human touch and creative thinking.
This underscores the necessity for employees to balance dependence on AI with their own judgment and creativity in decision-making processes.