Summarize Simplifying... In short Sam Altman's start-up, World, has launched a biometric eye scanner named Orb, designed to verify identities and combat deepfake videos.

Powered by NVIDIA's Jetson chipset and using an identity service called Deep Face, the device has already scanned nearly seven million people.

The company plans to distribute the Orb globally, based on customer demand. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

World has introduced a new eyeball-scanning device

Sam Altman's crypto start-up unveils deepfake identifying tech

By Akash Pandey 11:58 am Oct 18, 202411:58 am

What's the story Sam Altman's cryptocurrency-focused start-up Worldcoin has announced a major shift in its business strategy. As revealed at its San Francisco event, the company is dropping "coin" from its name and will now be known simply as 'World.' This rebranding marks a strategic pivot away from cryptocurrency toward a more concentrated focus on identification technology. The newly named firm has also introduced an updated version of its signature eye-scanning device.

Information

'World' to focus its eye-scanning technology

As reported by Bloomberg, World will now focus its eye-scanning technology on identity verification—particularly useful in a world where deepfake videos are becoming increasingly common.

Tech innovation

World's new device is a biometric eye scanner

World's co-founder and CEO Alex Blania has introduced the company's latest product—a biometric eye scanner called Orb. This innovative device, powered by NVIDIA's Jetson chipset, can verify human identities with the help of an identity service called Deep Face. The company plans to distribute the Orb depending on customer demand. "These advancements make it possible to offer new ways of providing World ID's proof of human verification in more places around the world," a company representative said.

Information

7 million people already scanned using Orb

According to World's official website, the company has already scanned nearly seven million people using Orbs. Attendees at the San Francisco launch event were each provided a free Orb for their own identification purposes.