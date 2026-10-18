Samsung and TSMC to make NVIDIA NVHBM parts on 3nm
Technology
Samsung is joining forces with TSMC to make key parts for NVIDIA's upcoming high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, using TSMC's 3-nanometre process.
This marks their first collaboration at this stage, aiming to power NVIDIA's latest NVHBM chips, aimed at standardizing implementation across multiple memory suppliers.
Samsung follows NVIDIA specs, retains HBM
While following NVIDIA's specs for these new chips, Samsung will still keep making its own HBM products for other clients.
If demand gets too high for TSMC alone, Samsung might even use its own factories to help out, making sure they stay flexible and ready as the tech world keeps evolving.