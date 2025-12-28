Next Article
Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Price decisions hit by rising costs
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy S26 phones, expected in February 2026, are facing a pricing puzzle.
Thanks to soaring costs for key parts like mobile DRAM—driven up by AI data center demand—Samsung hasn't locked in prices yet.
The company is working with suppliers and plans to use its own Exynos 2600 chips in some regions for the S26 and S26 Plus to help keep costs down.
How Samsung is trying to keep prices fair
To avoid relying too much on pricier Qualcomm processors, Samsung will stick with Exynos chips where it can, but the S26 Ultra and US models will still use Qualcomm.
With launch day approaching fast, Samsung has to juggle keeping the phones affordable while making sure they still turn a profit—a tricky balance as costs keep climbing.