Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Price decisions hit by rising costs Technology Dec 28, 2025

Samsung's Galaxy S26 phones, expected in February 2026, are facing a pricing puzzle.

Thanks to soaring costs for key parts like mobile DRAM—driven up by AI data center demand—Samsung hasn't locked in prices yet.

The company is working with suppliers and plans to use its own Exynos 2600 chips in some regions for the S26 and S26 Plus to help keep costs down.