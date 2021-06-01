Home / News / Science News / Samsung starts producing its next-generation flagship foldable smartphone
Samsung starts producing its next-generation flagship foldable smartphone

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 07:48 pm
Samsung starts producing its next-generation flagship foldable smartphone
Ahead of debut, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 enters production line

Samsung is likely to launch its all-new Galaxy Z Fold3 foldable smartphone in August, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy S21 FE models. In the latest development, a report by WinFuture revealed that the company has started producing the high-end device. Samsung will initially make only one-third of the typical quantity considering the hefty price-tag the Fold3 will carry.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a QHD+ foldable AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will come with an in-folding design, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and S Pen support. On the rear, there will be a triple camera module. The handset will feature a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) main AMOLED screen and a 6.23-inch HD+ (816x2260 pixels) Super AMOLED cover display. Both the panels will support a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

It will sport a 12MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP or 16MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, it is rumored to sport a 10MP snapper on the cover display and a 16MP under-display camera on the inside.

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 with a new adaptive Split UI and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in August. However, going by the leaked specifications, it may be priced at around Rs. 1.75 lakh.

