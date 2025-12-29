Samsung's Bixby just got smarter with Perplexity AI

Samsung is testing Perplexity AI integration with Bixby on Galaxy S25 phones running the One UI 8.5 beta. Now, beta users can ask Bixby more complicated questions and get answers pulled straight from the web—no more sticking to basic commands. The upgrade appeared in the One UI 8.5 beta, and users first noticed a fresh Perplexity icon popping up in Bixby.

What does this mean for you? Bixby used to be all about simple stuff—like changing settings or launching apps.

With Perplexity AI in the mix, it can now handle deeper, more thoughtful questions (think: "Explain quantum computing" instead of just "Turn on Wi-Fi").

As one early user shared on X, "Now Bixby can ask Perplexity to answer complicated questions."

Not just for phones: TVs are getting an upgrade too Samsung isn't stopping at smartphones—their 2024 TVs now feature generative AI-enhanced Bixby and even have a standalone Perplexity app.

It's all part of Samsung's push to make their gadgets genuinely intelligent across the board.