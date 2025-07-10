Samsung's foldable phones boast secret video upscaling tool Technology Jul 10, 2025

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in India, and both come with a cool new feature called ProScaler.

This AI-powered tool automatically upgrades low-res videos to look sharper and more colorful on high-res screens—making movie nights or quick YouTube scrolls way better on these foldables.