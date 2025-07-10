Samsung's foldable phones boast secret video upscaling tool
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in India, and both come with a cool new feature called ProScaler.
This AI-powered tool automatically upgrades low-res videos to look sharper and more colorful on high-res screens—making movie nights or quick YouTube scrolls way better on these foldables.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in India
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs an 8-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon Elite processor, and a massive 200MP main camera—great for anyone who loves big screens and photography. It starts at ₹1,59,999.
The smaller Z Flip 7 is all about compact style with its own powerful Exynos chipset, a handy 6.9-inch display, and starts at ₹99,999.
How does the ProScaler work?
ProScaler uses AI to analyze each video frame in real time—boosting detail, reducing fuzziness, and making colors pop whenever you're watching content in QHD+.
It works automatically behind the scenes so you get smoother videos without lifting a finger.