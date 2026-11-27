Satya Nadella: Microsoft lag reflects 5% to 20% computing power
Microsoft's AI models are a few months behind OpenAI and Anthropic, but CEO Satya Nadella isn't worried.
He actually sees this as a smart move, since Microsoft's models use way less computing power, just 5% to 20% of what competitors need, making them more efficient and cost-effective.
Microsoft royalty-free OpenAI access until 2032
Thanks to a long-term partnership with OpenAI, Microsoft gets royalty-free access to advanced AI until 2032.
This lets it put its energy into building practical, everyday tools like Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot.
Nadella's plan? Use the right AI for the job so things run smoothly without wasting resources.