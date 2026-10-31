SEA STAR crew ends 5-day stay in Jules's Undersea Lab
The SEA STAR crew just resurfaced after living five days in Jules's Undersea Lab, 22 feet (7 meters) underwater.
This underwater "wet ISS" let them try out space-style research without leaving Earth: they studied how pressure affects thinking, tested seed growth, and handled real-life challenges like noisy equipment and plumbing hiccups.
The team is heading home with some pretty unique memories (and probably a new appreciation for dry land).
Crew connected live with Cosmic Region
Besides science, the crew connected live with the team at Cosmic Region, a simulated space station in Slovakia, to share what life underwater is really like.
Their work doesn't just help future astronauts: it also gives us clues for protecting our own planet and understanding how life adapts to extreme environments.