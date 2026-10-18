SpaceX buys $8 billion spectrum to expand Starlink mobile network
Technology
SpaceX just dropped $8 billion on new spectrum to supercharge its Starlink network, aiming to bring expanded coverage and a terrestrial/mobile network.
This follows last year's close to $20 billion worth of EchoStar spectrum deal and is all part of SpaceX's plan to launch 15,000 new satellites, approved by the Federal Communications Commission, to build a next-level mobile network.
SpaceX plans hybrid network challenging carriers
With this spectrum buy, SpaceX wants to blend satellite and ground networks to fix coverage gaps that regular satellites can't reach.
It's a direct challenge to big names like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.
Walter Piecyk says it's a gutsy move that could shake up how we connect, but it won't be easy, with plenty of financial and technical hurdles ahead.