SpaceX will test its upgraded Starship V3 rocket in March

SpaceX is gearing up for the first test flight of its upgraded Starship rocket, dubbed Starship V3. The highly anticipated launch is now scheduled for mid-March, according to a post by CEO Elon Musk on X. This will be the third version of the Starship and it comes with some significant upgrades over its predecessors.

Enhanced capabilities Starship V3: A bigger and more powerful rocket The Starship V3 is bigger and more powerful than its predecessors. It will be used to launch next-generation Starlink satellites, which are larger and heavier but promise faster data speeds. Notably, this is also the first version of the rocket designed to dock with other Starships in Earth's orbit, an essential capability for future missions to the Moon or Mars.

Strategic importance V3's role in NASA mission The upcoming test flight of Starship V3 comes as SpaceX prepares for an initial public offering (IPO) later this year. The rocket is also a crucial part of NASA's plan to land US astronauts on the Moon before President Donald Trump's second term ends. This makes the successful launch and operation of Starship V3 all the more important for both SpaceX and NASA.

Development progress Starship V3's journey toward its 1st orbital flight SpaceX has been working toward the launch of Starship V3 since late 2025. However, an explosion during a test in November delayed the process. The company was conducting "gas system pressure testing" when the incident occurred. Despite this setback, SpaceX is hopeful to move past Starship V2 and make progress with its upgraded version.

Rocket specifications Design and capabilities The Starship V3 will be taller than its predecessor, with a larger propellant capacity. It will also feature new docking adapters for in-orbit fuel transfer. To prepare the rocket for missions beyond low Earth orbit, SpaceX plans to equip it with a ship-to-ship propellant transfer system. This would allow refueling in space, further extending the range of future missions.