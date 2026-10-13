SpaceX to launch Dragon resupply mission to International Space Station
SpaceX is launching its next cargo mission to the International Space Station early Tuesday morning.
A Falcon 9 rocket will carry a Dragon capsule packed with 2858kg of supplies, experiments, and the last set of rollout solar arrays to boost the station's power.
If you're up early, you can watch it live from 6:15am EDT on Space.com (the actual launch is at 6:33 a.m.).
Dragon carries biomedical and materials experiments
Besides essentials for astronauts, this trip includes some pretty cool science: gear for growing artificial retinas in space, 3D heart tissue models to advance large-scale drug testing on future missions, materials to study how glass forms in microgravity, and even brain organoids to help researchers understand diseases like Alzheimer's.
After about a month at the ISS, Dragon will head back with scientific experiments and hardware, another round in SpaceX's ongoing partnership with NASA.