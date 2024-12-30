Porn videos on Spotify? What's the latest controversy about
Popular music streaming platform Spotify has been caught serving explicit content in its search results. The problem was first flagged by a Reddit user who posted a screenshot of an adult video showing up in the suggested results for rapper M.I.A. The Verge confirmed the issue after discovering similar content under the "Video" tab of the platform's search results.
Explicit videos traced back to podcast accounts
The explicit videos were traced back to two accounts. One has been known for posting erotic audio for years and has recently started sharing sexually explicit videos. The other account, identified by a long string of alphanumeric characters, has been uploading similarly titled explicit videos as a podcast account since mid-November.
Spotify removes explicit content for violating policies
In response to the issue, a Spotify representative Laura Batey said that the explicit content has been removed for violating their policies. These policies clearly prohibit sexually explicit material. However, it still remains unclear how these videos made it past Spotify's moderation system. The company has not yet commented further on the matter.
Reporting explicit content on Spotify: A complex process
The explicit videos discovered by The Verge appear to be unmoderated podcast uploads. Reporting such content on Spotify isn't easy either, as there's no dedicated button for the same in the app. Instead, users have to copy the URL of the questionable content and head to a separate webpage to report potential violations.
Explicit content on Spotify: A recurring issue
Notably, this isn't the first time Spotify has had a problem with explicit content. Other Reddit users have also claimed to have found unexpected adult videos in their search results and erotic audio tracks recommended in their Discovery Weekly algorithmic playlist. A 2022 Vice report also flagged the presence of sexually explicit audio and graphic nudity in user-generated playlist cover art on the platform.