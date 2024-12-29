How to add, change or remove legacy contact on Facebook
Facebook lets you set a "legacy contact" for your primary profile. The option is available via Accounts Centre and can be changed anytime. However, do note that this option doesn't work for other Facebook profiles. Adding a legacy contact is a multi-step process that can be initiated from the account settings of the user. Let's have a look.
Step-by-step guide to add a legacy contact
To add a legacy contact, users first need to click on their profile picture on the top right corner of Facebook. From there, they need to select 'Settings and privacy' and then 'Settings.' Next, they need to click on 'Accounts Centre' and then 'Personal details.' Finally, they need to click on 'Account ownership and control' and select their account under 'Memorialisation' to memorialize it.
Finalizing and notifying the legacy contact
After memorializing their account, users have to enter a friend's name in the text box and click on their profile picture. They can then choose to allow their legacy contact to download a copy of what they've shared on Facebook. On clicking 'Save,' users can inform their friend that they're now their legacy contact by clicking 'Send' or skip it if they don't want to.
Changing or removing a legacy contact
If users want to change their legacy contact, they can follow the same steps as adding one. But instead of typing a new name into the text box, they select their current legacy contact and choose a new one. To remove a legacy contact altogether, users need to follow the initial steps up to 'Account ownership and control,' then click on 'Delete after death.'