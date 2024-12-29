Summarize Simplifying... In short To manage your Facebook legacy contact, click on your profile picture, navigate to 'Settings and Privacy', then 'Settings', 'Accounts Centre', 'Personal Details', and finally 'Account Ownership and Control'.

The option is available via Accounts Centre

How to add, change or remove legacy contact on Facebook

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:04 pm Dec 29, 202406:04 pm

What's the story Facebook lets you set a "legacy contact" for your primary profile. The option is available via Accounts Centre and can be changed anytime. However, do note that this option doesn't work for other Facebook profiles. Adding a legacy contact is a multi-step process that can be initiated from the account settings of the user. Let's have a look.

Process

Step-by-step guide to add a legacy contact

To add a legacy contact, users first need to click on their profile picture on the top right corner of Facebook. From there, they need to select 'Settings and privacy' and then 'Settings.' Next, they need to click on 'Accounts Centre' and then 'Personal details.' Finally, they need to click on 'Account ownership and control' and select their account under 'Memorialisation' to memorialize it.

Completion

Finalizing and notifying the legacy contact

After memorializing their account, users have to enter a friend's name in the text box and click on their profile picture. They can then choose to allow their legacy contact to download a copy of what they've shared on Facebook. On clicking 'Save,' users can inform their friend that they're now their legacy contact by clicking 'Send' or skip it if they don't want to.

Modification

Changing or removing a legacy contact

If users want to change their legacy contact, they can follow the same steps as adding one. But instead of typing a new name into the text box, they select their current legacy contact and choose a new one. To remove a legacy contact altogether, users need to follow the initial steps up to 'Account ownership and control,' then click on 'Delete after death.'