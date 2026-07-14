SSI Mantra enables remote heart surgery, costs about ₹5cr

Developed by SS Innovations, SSI Mantra uses reusable tools to cut down costs even further and can handle tough surgeries across specialties like pediatrics and cardiac care.

With over 133 centers worldwide and more than 10,000 surgeries already done, there's big demand for skilled surgeons.

To help with this, SMSIMSR and partners have kicked off hands-on training programs, recently bringing together 114 cardiac surgeons with live surgeries streamed from Greece and Coimbatore for real-time learning.

This approach is set to make advanced cardiac care way more accessible for everyone.