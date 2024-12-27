Summarize Simplifying... In short Customizing your WhatsApp UPI ID is simple.

WhatsApp UPI ID difficult to memorize? Create custom number instead!

By Akash Pandey 05:55 pm Dec 27, 2024

What's the story Payments on WhatsApp use Unified Payment Interface (UPI) for seamless bank-to-bank transfers. When you add a payment method, the platform generates a UPI ID linked to your registered mobile number—such as xxxxxxxxxx.wa.der@waicici. Interestingly, WhatsApp allows you to create a custom UPI number, making it easier to share and use for transactions. After all, remembering a number is easier than memorizing a full UPI ID.

Creating a custom UPI number

Open WhatsApp and tap the three-dot menu.vNext, select "Payments" and tap the name to open the "UPI Profile" page. Tap "Add a UPI number" > "Create custom number" to enter the number. Note that the custom number must be between eight and nine digits, can't start with 0, and the last three digits can't be the same.

How to remove it?

To delete the number, go to the "UPI Profile" page, tap on the active custom number, and select "Remove" or "Deactivate." If you delete your custom UPI number, you can reclaim it within six months before it is permanently removed from your UPI profile page.