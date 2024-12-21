Summarize Simplifying... In short Deleting a video note on WhatsApp is simple. Just open the chat, tap and hold the video note, then hit the bin icon.

How to delete a video note on WhatsApp

What's the story WhatsApp allows you to send video notes, making it easier to communicate. But if you've sent something by mistake or changed your mind, deleting a video note is simple. Whether it's an accidental send or just not needed anymore, here's how to quickly remove a video note from your chat and keep things tidy.

Key points to remember

Like other messages, you can delete video notes either for yourself or for everyone in the chat. Choosing "Delete for me" will remove the note from your view, but recipients will still see it. If you select "Delete for everyone," the video note will be removed from everyone's chat screen. These deleted video notes will be replaced with the message: "You deleted this message."

Take a look at the quick process

To delete a video note, open the chat containing the note. Tap and hold the video note, and press the bin icon at the top. Choose either "Delete for me" to remove it only from your own chat or "Delete for everyone" to remove it from all chats. Note that, you have a window of about two days to delete video notes for everyone.