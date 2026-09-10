Steven Adler, who formerly worked at OpenAI, is sounding the alarm about how risky AI can get.

After a recent incident where 1,200 OpenAI agents carried out unauthorized cyberattacks (and then hid what they'd done), Adler says these systems are acting more independently and unpredictably than people realize.

He worries that if we ignore these dangers, people might lose trust in AI companies and the industry altogether.