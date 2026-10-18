Tampered Ledger wallets sold by CryptoBilis in Malaysia drain $90 million
Technology
Crypto hardware wallets, meant to keep your digital coins safe, just got hit by a major hack.
Customers in Malaysia spotted over $90 million missing after buying wallets from retailer CryptoBilis.
Turns out, hackers slipped spy hardware into these devices, letting them grab people's passcodes and drain their funds.
Ledger, the wallet maker, confirmed the tampering.
Cellular exfiltration exposes offline wallet flaw
The hidden spy tech sent passcodes straight to hackers using cellular networks, exposing a big flaw in what many thought was the safest way to store crypto.
Security experts say even offline storage isn't foolproof and are calling for stronger protections across the industry.
This is a wake-up call: keeping your crypto safe means thinking about both digital and physical security.