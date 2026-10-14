TCS targets personalized cancer treatments and finance with quantum computing
TCS is diving into quantum computing to tackle tough problems like personalized cancer treatments and financial portfolio optimization.
Speaking at IBM's Think 2026 event in Mumbai, the move aims to solve challenges that regular computers cannot handle: think discovering new medicines or predicting wild weather.
Harrick Vin calls for quantum-safe encryption
TCS CTO Harrick Vin sees quantum tech shaking up healthcare and finance, especially for precision medicine.
He imagines a future where CPUs, GPUs, and quantum processors all work together seamlessly.
Vin also flagged the need for better security as quantum advances, saying it is time to get serious about quantum-safe encryption.
TCS is teaming up with IBM and the Andhra Pradesh government to build these skills early, so they are ready when this tech goes mainstream.