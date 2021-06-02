Home / News / Science News / TECNO POVA 2, with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, announced
TECNO POVA 2, with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, announced

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 03:14 pm
TECNO has announced a new budget-friendly, gaming-centric POVA 2 smartphone in the Philippines. Priced at PHP 7,990 (roughly Rs. 12,200), the handset comes with a Full-HD+ display, quad rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 7,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. It also has a Game Space 2.0 feature that provides on-screen shortcuts when playing games. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 180Hz touch sampling rate

The TECNO POVA 2 features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in shades of blue, black, and silver.

It sports a 48MP main camera

The TECNO POVA 2 is equipped with a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 'AI camera.' For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing snapper.

It boots HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The TECNO POVA 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 and packs a 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

TECNO POVA 2: Pricing and availability

In the Philippines, the TECNO POVA 2 carries a price-tag of PHP 7,990 (around Rs. 12,200) for its solo 6GB/128GB model. It will be up for pre-orders from June 5-11 via partner retail stores and e-commerce sites like Lazada and Shopee.

