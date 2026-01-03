Tesla and 1X NEO are bringing humanoid robots to your home by 2026

Humanoid robots are about to get real. By 2026, Tesla's Optimus and the 1X NEO Gamma will be ready to help out with chores like folding laundry and cleaning. Both bots are set to cost around $20,000, with the NEO Gamma already open for early orders for late-2026 delivery.

Specs at a glance Tesla Optimus stands 5'8," weighs 47kg, and can carry up to 20kg with all-day operation.

It's got multiple cameras and nimble hands for everyday tasks.

The NEO Gamma is slightly shorter at 5'5" and lighter at 30kg but can impressively lift up to 68kg.

What makes them different? NEO Gamma has a soft body for safety around kids and seniors, offers a subscription model, and is designed especially with home care in mind.

Tesla Optimus fits right into the Tesla ecosystem—think of it as another smart device that can handle all sorts of chores.