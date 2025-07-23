Tesla's new Grok AI assistant to help with driving next week

Grok AI to focus on making driving smoother

Unlike Siri or other assistants, Grok connects directly to Tesla's systems for instant changes inside your car.

The latest version, Grok 4, is faster and more powerful.

While it's known for having a sense of humor online, in Teslas it'll focus on making driving smoother and more interactive—just as Musk promised, allowing drivers to control navigation and car settings with their voice.