Tesla's new Grok AI assistant to help with driving next week
Starting next week, Tesla drivers in the US will get Grok, a new AI assistant from Elon Musk's xAI.
With Grok, you'll be able to use voice commands for things like navigation and car settings—so you can manage routes or get real-time updates without taking your hands off the wheel.
Grok AI to focus on making driving smoother
Unlike Siri or other assistants, Grok connects directly to Tesla's systems for instant changes inside your car.
The latest version, Grok 4, is faster and more powerful.
While it's known for having a sense of humor online, in Teslas it'll focus on making driving smoother and more interactive—just as Musk promised, allowing drivers to control navigation and car settings with their voice.