Texas A&M studies salogels to reduce heating and cooling costs
Technology
Scientists at Texas A&M University are studying a new kind of gel called salogels that can store and release heat.
By absorbing warmth during the day and letting it out when it gets cooler, these gels could make buildings more comfortable while cutting down on heating and cooling costs.
Salogels store more heat than paraffin
Salogels store more heat than traditional materials like paraffin, making them great for things like roofs, walls, or even windows.
Early tests show that sodium acetate trihydrate gels can help keep indoor temperatures steady by holding onto heat.
If researchers solve a few challenges, like controlling exactly when the gel releases heat, we might see greener, cheaper energy solutions in future buildings.