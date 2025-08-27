Three asteroids to zip past Earth this week: Details
Between August 27 and 29, 2025, three large asteroids will make close flybys of Earth.
No need to panic—they're not on a collision course. But their visit gives scientists a cool chance to learn more about space rocks that cross our planet's path.
Asteroids will be millions of kilometers away from us
First up is Asteroid 2025 PM2, passing by on August 27 at 5:57pm IST—about the size of a commercial airplane (55m wide) and traveling super fast.
On August 29, Asteroid 2025 PX (49m wide, airplane-sized) swings by in the morning, followed later that day by QY4 (also around 55m, airplane-sized).
All three will stay millions of kilometers away from us.
NASA tracks these space rocks closely using radar, telescopes
You can't spot these with your eyes, but NASA tracks them closely using radar and telescopes.
Even though they're big and speedy, they're still far outside NASA's "potentially hazardous" zone—so it's all science, no scares!