Three asteroids to zip past Earth this week: Details

Asteroids will be millions of kilometers away from us

First up is Asteroid 2025 PM2, passing by on August 27 at 5:57pm IST—about the size of a commercial airplane (55m wide) and traveling super fast.

On August 29, Asteroid 2025 PX (49m wide, airplane-sized) swings by in the morning, followed later that day by QY4 (also around 55m, airplane-sized).

All three will stay millions of kilometers away from us.