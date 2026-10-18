TikTok permanently bans 'Musk' ads over political content by Gibney
Technology
The new Musk documentary by Oscar-winner Alex Gibney just got its ads permanently banned on TikTok for being too political.
This isn't the first roadblock: the film also ran into trouble getting ads approved on Meta, YouTube, and X, which is owned by Musk himself, refused to carry its promos altogether.
Universal advances international 'Musk' release
Despite all the drama, Universal has decided to move forward with an international release, and Bleecker Street recently opened the film in a handful of theaters, with plans to roll out more broadly.
If you're curious, Musk will be streaming next year on HBO, now part of Paramount/Skydance and led by Ellison's son, David.
The TikTok ban raised eyebrows since Larry Ellison is a Trump supporter like Musk, just adding another twist to the story.