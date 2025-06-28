TikTok's latest feature is similar to Instagram's broadcast channels

TikTok is testing a new messaging tool called "bulletin boards," the company confirmed to TechCrunch. The feature, similar to Instagram 's broadcast channels launched in 2023, allows brands and creators to share public, one-to-many messages with their followers. As of now, its early testers include People magazine, Paris Saint-Germain F.C, and the Jonas Brothers.

Feature details How the new feature works The bulletin board feature is designed to let creators and brands share updates, behind-the-scenes content, and engage with their followers more directly. Just like Instagram's broadcast channels, only the creator can post messages on a bulletin board while followers can only react with emojis. The feature supports text, image, and video posts.

Rollout prospects Uncertain if TikTok will roll it out widely As of now, it's unclear if TikTok plans to roll out the bulletin board feature more widely. The company may also add more functionality to it, similar to how Instagram's broadcast channels allow creators to post polls. The move comes as part of a trend where social networks borrow features from each other in a bid to stay competitive and relevant.