#WWDC26: Tim Cook to deliver final keynote as Apple CEO
What's the story
Apple CEO Tim Cook is all set to host his last-ever Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote on Monday. The event will mark the end of an era, with Cook handing over the reins to John Ternus, Apple's long-time hardware chief. Under Cook's leadership since 2011, Apple has become one of the world's most valuable companies and expanded its services ecosystem.
AI focus
WWDC 2026 to focus on AI strategy
The upcoming WWDC is a crucial moment for Apple, as it will unveil the next generation of operating systems for its devices. These include iOS 27, macOS 27, and watchOS 27. However, the main focus will be on Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy and whether it can convince investors that it is still a serious player in this tech race.
Strategic shift
Apple's cautious approach to generative AI
Over the past two years, Apple has struggled to keep up with the rapid pace of innovation in generative AI set by Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI. While these companies rushed to launch chatbots and advanced productivity tools, Apple took a more cautious approach focused on privacy and on-device processing. This strategy has led some to question if the company was too slow in adopting this major tech shift.
AI advancements
New features and updates expected at WWDC
WWDC 2026 is expected to be a platform for Apple's latest tech advancements. The company is likely to announce new Apple Intelligence features, such as generating digital passes for events and splitting expenses by scanning receipts. A major overhaul of Siri, a product that has come to symbolize Apple's struggles in the AI space, is also on the cards.
AI evolution
Revamped Siri to integrate with Gemini
The revamped Siri is expected to come with a standalone app, a new user interface, and deeper integration with Gemini, Google's flagship AI model. The pressure on Apple to deliver significant improvements to Siri has increased after several delays and unmet expectations. Analysts say Apple must show that Siri can evolve from a simple voice assistant into an intelligent platform capable of handling complex tasks across apps and services.
AI potential
Apple's AI leadership questioned during Cook's tenure
Despite Cook's successful tenure and Apple's market value expansion, critics argue that the company has failed to establish clear leadership in AI. Some investors have called Apple Intelligence one of the biggest unanswered questions of Cook's time. Market expectations suggest that Apple will eventually leverage its ecosystem of over two billion active devices into a powerful AI distribution network. However, whether this promise will be fulfilled remains uncertain.