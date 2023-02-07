Technology

Tinder launches slew of safety features on Safer Internet Day

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 07, 2023

Tinder was launched in 2012 and has been downloaded more than 530 million times (Photo credit: Tinder)

To mark Safer Internet Day (SID), popular online dating platform Tinder is rolling out a slew of safety features to make it easier for users to control how they interact with others. Among the new features available for users are 'Incognito Mode' and 'Block Profile.' The company has also updated some of the existing safety features.

Why does this story matter?

Online safety has never been as crucial as it is now. Safer Internet Day is organized every February to promote safer and responsible use of online technology.

Tinder is a platform where strangers meet, which has its inherent risks. Therefore, it is essential to make the platform as safe as possible.

It will also help with the Valentine's Day rush on Tinder.

Members can control who sees them with Incognito Mode

Incognito Mode gives users total control over who can see them on Tinder while scrolling through profiles. According to the company, it is a "step up" from fully hiding the profile. This feature won't stop members from tapping Like or Nope, but only those they liked will see them in recommendations. However, the feature is only available to Tinder+, Gold, and Premium members.

Block Profile lets users control their suggestions

Another safety feature Tinder is rolling out helps users remove certain profiles from their suggestions. Called 'Block Profile,' it gives users the option to block profiles before matching. The blocked profiles will not appear in suggestions again. The new feature is in addition to 'Block Contacts,' which lets users block others based on their phone numbers. It will be available only on Android first.

Users can tap and hold a message to report it

Tinder has also introduced 'Long Press Reporting,' which lets users swiftly report offensive messages or unsolicited pictures. As the name suggests, users can simply tap and hold the message to report it directly from the chat. By simplifying the reporting flow, the company hopes that people will be encouraged to report bad behavior on the platform.

'Does This Bother You?' and 'Are You Sure?' updated

Tinder is also updating "Does This Bother You?" and "Are You Sure?" prompts to detect more language that it considers harmful or inappropriate. The "Are You Sure" prompt asks users to reconsider before sending a message with harmful language, while "Does This Bother You?" encourages users to report inappropriate conversations. With the update, the features will cover more keywords, phrases, and emojis.

Tinder is introducing Healthy Dating Guidelines to spot red flags

Apart from the updates, Tinder is also launching Green Flags, a campaign aimed at highlighting the safety features it offers at every step. It will begin on February 8. Tinder is rolling out Healthy Dating Guidelines in collaboration with No More, a campaign to end domestic violence and sexual assault. The guidelines are designed to help people spot red flags in a relationship.