Home / News / Science News / Twitter is developing tools to unmention yourself from others' tweets
Science

Twitter is developing tools to unmention yourself from others' tweets

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 05:58 pm
Twitter is developing tools to unmention yourself from others' tweets
Twitter’s in-development feature could help remove your mentions from others’ tweets

Remember how Twitter rolled out a feature so you could limit the number of replies on your tweet? Now, the microblogging platform is reportedly exploring a similar tool so you can unmention yourself from others' tweets. Although it isn't yet known if and when this feature will be implemented, it could be a worthy addition to curb harassment on Twitter. Here's why.

In this article

New feature will help you remove link to your profile

The newest feature teaser comes courtesy of Twitter's product designer Dominic Camozzi on Twitter. Say, your profile has been mentioned/tagged in a tweet by someone else and you don't want your profile to be a part of the conversation. The new "Unmention yourself" feature would remove the link to your profile from that tweet, without the need to block or mute the user.

More control

Feature would let you control mentions by strangers as well

Camozzi suggested that in case you are tagged in a tweet by a complete stranger (someone you don't follow), you would receive a special notification. If you choose to unmention yourself from such a tweet, its author "will not be able to mention you again," Camozzi said. We aren't certain if that means another mention in the same tweet or in subsequent separate tweets.

How to use

Don't want to go viral? Unmention yourself with two clicks

According to the mockup images shared by Camozzi, unmentioning yourself from a tweet is fairly straightforward. Just tap on the three dots on the top right-hand side of the tweet you're tagged in. From the "More Info" menu that appears, choose the option called "Unmention yourself from this conversation." Engadget reported that another option could involve blocking any new mentions for a few days.

Work in progress

Feature could be gamechanger for those mentioned in viral tweets

Engadget rightly observed that one can limit the number of replies while creating tweets but "Unmention yourself" can be used proactively. For users mentioned in viral tweets, this means they can avoid receiving hordes of toxic or unwanted replies without having to block or mute several accounts. That said, Camozzi is welcoming feedback and there's no tentative feature release information yet.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Apple Watch Series 7 to feature faster processor, improved screen

Latest News

HOP LYF and LEO electric scooters launched in India

Auto

Day after coup, Chirag Paswan removed as LJP chief

Politics

'Sherni' my salute to women who are invisibilized: Vidya Balan

Entertainment

'Tenu Yaad Karaan' review: Jasmin Bhasin leads sweet old-school love-song

Entertainment

Actor Pearl V Puri, booked for raping minor, granted bail

Entertainment

Latest Science News

Apple Watch Series 7 to feature faster processor, improved screen

Science

Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines protect against Delta variant, says study

Science

Realme X9 spotted on official Indian website, launch imminent

Science

New sticker pack released for WhatsApp users on Android, iOS

Science

Karbonn X21 goes official in India at Rs. 5,000

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Twitter begins testing Professional Profiles for businesses in the US

Science

Twitter may introduce emoji reactions, downvote option for tweets

Science

Everyone can host Twitter Spaces from next month

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: TikTok collected data violating Android policies, and more

Science
Trending Topics